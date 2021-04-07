Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Columbus A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 9 April 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010268366 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Columbus ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 124,622,132 shares (DKK 155,777,665) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,559,200 shares (DKK 4,449,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 128,181,332 shares (DKK 160,226,665) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 8.99 - 599,200 shares DKK 12,3 - 1,878,000 shares DKK 13,15 - 1,052,000 shares DKK15,08 - 30,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COLUM ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3248 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850931