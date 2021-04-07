Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
WKN: 914335 ISIN: DK0010268366 Ticker-Symbol: P1F 
07.04.21
08:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
07.04.2021 | 11:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Columbus A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 9 April 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010268366            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Columbus              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 124,622,132 shares (DKK 155,777,665)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,559,200 shares (DKK 4,449,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  128,181,332 shares (DKK 160,226,665)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 8.99 - 599,200 shares      
            DKK 12,3 - 1,878,000 shares     
            DKK 13,15 - 1,052,000 shares    
            DKK15,08 - 30,000 shares      
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1.25              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      COLUM                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3248                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850931
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
