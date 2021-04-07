China's UtmoLight has developed a new PV module with an area of just 63.98 cm2 and a 20.5% efficiency rate, as certified by Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories.Chinese startup Wuxi Utmost Light Technology (UtmoLight) has achieved a 20.5% power conversion efficiency rate in a perovskite-based solar module with an area of 63.98 cm2. The company said Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) has certified the results. "Large-area preparation is considered to be the biggest obstacle to the commercialization and mass production of perovskite technology, ...

