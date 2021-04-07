Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Universal Wellness Holding Corp (OTC Pink: ADHC) announces today that their new E-Commerce website opens for business Wednesday, April 7, 2021 . The new site, www.UniversalWellnessHC.com has been developed in collaboration with Pharmstrong, a leading Colorado-based CBD company. Universal Wellness and Pharmstrong have been working closely together to design an E-Commerce marketing platform that complements Pharmstrong's existing business model with a specific focus on driving traffic to Pharmstrong's E-Commerce platform.

The parties have a profit share agreement providing revenue to Universal Wellness for all orders generated through the new website and fulfilled by Pharmstrong.

The site will include many features, including the following sections:

Corporate Overview

Link to OTC Markets.com for a stock quote, financials, and other relevant shareholder information.

for a stock quote, financials, and other relevant shareholder information. Link to Join the email list.

Link to information on the benefits of Organic CBD and the Wellness lifestyle.

Link to information on the benefits of Organic CBD and the Wellness lifestyle. Complete E-Commerce site offering wellness and USDA Organic CBD products for sale to the general public.

On this state-of-the-art E-Commerce site, there will be the ability to purchase high-quality USDA Organic CBD wellness products. Interested parties may visit the site at www.universalwellnesshc.com to see the introductory website pending the E-Commerce site's unveiling on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 . Please join the email list to stay apprised of special discounts and breaking news in Universal Wellness.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Universal Wellness and the opportunity to share with their shareholders the health benefits of USDA Organic CBD. Pharmstrong has been in business for nearly three years, and as former hemp farmers, we produce and deliver some of the purest and most potent hemp products on the market. Like Universal Wellness, we are committed to our customers' well-being and vitality," commented Melissa Dugan, CEO at Pharmstrong.

Universal Wellness previously announced two Letters of Intent to acquire leading companies in the CBD sector. Interested parties can refer to our previous news releases on www.otcmarkets.com for more information on those companies as the due diligence process continues.

Based upon the latest information from www.otcmarkets.com, Universal Wellness Holdings Corp ("ADHC") currently has:

866 million shares outstanding

330 million shares in the float

Shareholders should be aware that Universal Wellness Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) only distributes information via the www.otcmarkets.com news release section. No other prior news sources, including previous 8k filings or other prior news releases distributed through other news outlets, should be relied upon as official news from the company.

Universal Wellness Holdings Corporation is not planning to reverse split the stock; once again, there will be no reverse split of this stock for Universal Wellness Holdings Corp (OTC Pink: ADHC).

Additionally, the company has been made aware of a potential lawsuit filed against the company. Universal Wellness Holdings Corp has not been formally served with the lawsuit, so there can be no comment on the matter. A draft copy was discovered by the company and reviewed by the company's securities litigation counsel, who has assured management that this suit is nothing more than a shakedown attempt. When and if the company is properly served, the suit will be answered, and whatever applicable cross complaints will be filed against the plaintiffs and other parties.

ABOUT Pharmstrong www.pharmstrong.com

Pharmstrong is a Colorado-based company offering USDA Organic CBD products online and at their store on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado. Pharmstrong is passionate about producing safe, uncomplicated, high-quality CBD products for intelligent consumers who seek active, longer lives. Their customers, like their founders, know they deserve better, natural choices for their physical and mental wellbeing. Recently they unveiled Pharmstrong UK, another E-Commerce site. Currently, Pharmstrong is working on global expansion plans, beginning in Europe and Australia.

ABOUT Universal Wellness Holdings Corp (OTC Pink: ADHC)

Universal Wellness Holdings Corp (OTC: ADHC) is a publicly-traded holding company trading under the ticker symbol ("ADHC"). Until the new ticker and name changed are approved, information on ADHC can be found on otcmarkets.com under American Diversified Holdings Corporation. The company has recently changed its name and is awaiting a new ticker symbol to be assigned.

Investor Contact: adhccorp@gmail.com 858-259-4534

Pharmstrong contact: help@pharmstrong.com 303-596-4348

www.UniversalWellnessHC.com

www.pharmstrong.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different performance or achievements expressed. You should not place undue reliance on these statements since they involve known and unknown risks; in some cases, beyond our control may affect actual results. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to uncertainties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79589