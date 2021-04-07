Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
WKN: A0M7UQ ISIN: SE0001666553 
Frankfurt
07.04.21
08:10 Uhr
5,160 Euro
+0,070
+1,38 %
07.04.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ENLABS AB is updated (145/21)

On January 7, 2021, the shares in ENLABS AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Entain plc
("Entain"), through its subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited, to the
shareholders in the Company. 

On March 22, 2021, Entain disclosed a press release with information that
Entain had achieved control of approximately 94.2 per cent of the shares in the
Company and therefore declared the public takeover offer unconditional. The
press release also stated that Entain intended to initiate compulsory
acquisition proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in the Company, and
to propose a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

Later that same day the Company disclosed a press release with information that
it, at the request of Entain, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received
such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in ENLABS AB (NLAB, ISIN code SE0001666553,
order book ID 35508). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
