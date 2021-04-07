Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ENLABS AB is updated (145/21)

On January 7, 2021, the shares in ENLABS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Entain plc ("Entain"), through its subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited, to the shareholders in the Company. On March 22, 2021, Entain disclosed a press release with information that Entain had achieved control of approximately 94.2 per cent of the shares in the Company and therefore declared the public takeover offer unconditional. The press release also stated that Entain intended to initiate compulsory acquisition proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in the Company, and to propose a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Later that same day the Company disclosed a press release with information that it, at the request of Entain, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ENLABS AB (NLAB, ISIN code SE0001666553, order book ID 35508). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB