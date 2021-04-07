Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
07.04.2021 | 12:05
First North Denmark: TROPHY GAMES Development A/S

TROPHY GAMES Development A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is
expected to be 27 April 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that
TROPHY GAMES Development A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified
shareholders and sufficient free float. 



The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 22
April 2021 at 12:00 CET at the latest. 



Name:             TROPHY GAMES Development 
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061537206       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          TGAMES          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            Minimum 25,000,000 shares
               Maximum 27,412,500 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 29240299         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.02         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         220984          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry        Supersector         
----------------------------------------------------
40           4020            
Consumer Discretionary Consumer Products & Services
----------------------------------------------------









For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850938
