Bausano, an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials, today announced it will livestream for U.S. and Canadian operators a production demonstration of its MD Nextmover 125/25 twin-screw extrusion line. The demonstration will be held online on Wed., April 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. PT.

In the demonstration, Clemente Bausano, vice president of Bausano, will discuss the company's history, recent growth and product roadmap. This will be followed by an introduction of the two Multidrive-powered MD Plus and MD Nextmover lines by a technical team, who will operate the MD Nextmover 125/25 extruder to production levels of 800-1,000kg/h. Technicians will also explain different solutions and configurations for various production ranges and showcase the extruder's Smart Energy System, an innovative contactless cylinder heating system that delivers energy savings of up to 35%. The demonstration will conclude with a Q&A session.

"Our online demonstration is an opportunity for U.S. and Canadian operators to see our newest offerings and hear how we're responding to the needs of customers in North America," said Clemente Bausano. "The position of the U.S. as the eighth largest plastic processing sector in the manufacturing world is why we have strengthened our presence in North America. As we lay the foundation in a dynamic U.S. sector, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth in the market."

Bausano's MD Nextmover extrusion lines are best suited for several types of extrusion, pipes, granules, wood plastic composites, profiles and materials used in the medical industry. Made with world-renowned "Made in Italy" quality, advanced engineering and technological innovation, Bausano's extruders are distinguished by the capacity of the company's in-house team of engineers to customize every single component, including aesthetics, based on the specific needs of the customer.

In January 2021, Bausano announced its next-generation lines of twin-screw extruders in the U.S. and Canada. Bausano also recently launched a new training program for specialized technicians at its Houston and Oswego [Ill.] dealerships, so U.S. and Canadian operators receive qualified technical support. This fall, its twin-screw extrusion line will be installed in the showrooms of the company's reselling partners so that operators can see Bausano products in person.

To register to attend the online demonstration, go to https://www.bausano.com/digital-lab/usa-virtual-open-day/.

About Bausano

Founded in 1946, Bausano is an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials. Quality, flexibility and attentiveness to the individual needs of every customer: these are the company's distinctive features in developing tailor-made solutions for the extrusion of pipes, granules, profiles and wood plastic composites (WPC) for a wide variety of applications as well as material used in the medical sector. Bausano is a strategic partner to its customers by virtue of its complete control over the value chain, a highly qualified pre-sales consultancy service as well as after-sales support with specialized operators who are able to work on-site within 24 hours from a request. The company's headquarters are located near Turin, Italy, and it has production units in Brazil and India. Its U.S. offices are based in Oswego, Ill. and Houston. For more information, visit https://www.bausano.com/en/ and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

