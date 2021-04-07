H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that its affiliates have provided debt financing of €130 million to a leading Italy based residential property and development company. Funds will predominantly be used to complete various residential developments. Terms were not disclosed.

H.I.G. Europe Realty has previously completed 16 real estate credit transactions and continues to focus on its target market of value-added opportunities.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty in London, commented: "This transaction further demonstrates our ability to invest across the capital structure in different asset classes and jurisdictions. H.I.G. Europe Realty is committed to providing financing solutions to strong real estate sponsors across European jurisdictions."

Tareck Safi, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Debt at H.I.G. Europe Realty, added: "We are delighted to work alongside the management team to help them pursue the company's growth ambitions via a flexible financing solution."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in and lend to value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005509/en/

Contacts:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

rdallolio@higrealty.com



Tareck Safi

Managing Director

tsafi@higrealty.com



H.I.G. Capital

P +44 (0) 207 318 5700

F +44 (0) 207 318 5749

www.higcapital.com