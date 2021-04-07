Attendees will learn how to become more digital, meet growing expectations from customers, and what to expect from transportation and logistics in the next five to 10 years

Today project44, the global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, announced it will be hosting The Digital Age of Trucking, an event for trucking companies and industry experts in Europe and North America. Taking place on April 13, this global event is the first of its kind in the industry, designed to bring together the trucking community to explore pressing topics such as the importance of digitalization and real-time visibility in the global trucking space. In addition, executives from SAP, U.S. Xpress, and more will share their thoughts on the broader logistics industry.

"project44 is thrilled to offer this unique event for the global trucking community," said project44's Senior Director, Global Partnerships Alliances, Kristian Kaas Mortensen. "We'll highlight industry trends seen across real-time visibility, telematics, trucking, brokerages, and so much more as digitalization has become such an essential part of the supply chain. All trucking companies are welcome to join the discussion with panelists from across Europe and the U.S."

"I can't think of a more perfect time to talk about how the trucking industry is investing in and working with digital technology," said Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer at Truckstop.com. "I appreciate project44 asking me to participate and look forward to what will surely be a lively discussion."

The Digital Age of Trucking event will feature thought leaders from around the globe, including:

Brian Duffy, Cloud President, SAP

Mindaugas Raila, Chairman Founder, Girteka Logistics

Peter Bal, Business Leader Digital Customer Services EMEA, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems

Joel Gard, President Xpress Technologies, U.S. Xpress

Brent Hutto, Chief Relationship Officer, Truckstop.com

Sverre Vincent Lenbroch, CDO and Head of ITD Digital

Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO, project44

Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Product Services Officer, project44

Mallory Pierpoint, Head of Product Operations, project44

Tim Bertrand, Chief Revenue Officer, project44

For more information or to register, click here.

About project44

project44 solves some of the world's most critical logistics challenges by connecting, automating, and providing real-time visibility into global transportation processes. With project44's cloud-based platform, organizations can increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional, Amazon-like experience to their customers. project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including air, parcel, final-mile, less-than-truckload, volume less-than-truckload, groupage, truckload, rail, intermodal, and ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

