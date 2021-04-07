NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) today announced its intention to sell, through its subsidiary MIH TC Holdings Limited, up to 191 890 000 shares in Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent), equal to 2% of Tencent's issued share capital, reducing its stake from approximately 30,9% to 28,9%.

Prosus intends to use the proceeds of the sale to increase its financial flexibility to invest in growth, plus for general corporate purposes.

Prosus also announced a commitment not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next 3 years.

Prosus chair Koos Bekker said, "Tencent is one of the world's best growth enterprises. It has consistently delivered value since listing in 2004. Prosus's commitment to Tencent remains steadfast. Through the sale of this small portion, Prosus intends to fund continued growth in our core business lines and emerging sectors, as well as allow for complementary acquisitions."

"We have informed Tencent of our intention, which is understood and supported by Tencent. We commit that we will not sell further Tencent shares for at least the next 3 years, in line with our long-term belief in the business."

Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across the group's growth sectors, mainly online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and ecommerce. "The proceeds of the sale will increase our financial flexibility, enabling us to invest in the significant growth potential we see across the group, as well as in our own stock."

The parcel of Tencent shares will be offered to institutional investors globally, subject to customary selling restrictions. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been appointed Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Book Runners to manage the transaction. Books are open now and are expected to close prior to the Hong Kong opening. The Joint Global Coordinators reserve the right to accelerate closing of the books.

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's daily lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE:MAIL), Trip.com Group Limited ("Trip.com") (NASDAQ:TCOM), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra:DHER).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and A2X Markets (PRX.AJ), and is majority owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005525/en/

Contacts:

Eoin Ryan

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 347-210-4305

Email: eoin.ryan@prosus.com

Sarah Ryan

Media Relations, International

Mobile: +31 6 297 21038

Email: sarah.ryan@prosus.com

Shamiela Letsoalo

Media Relations, South Africa

Mobile: +27 78 802 6310

Email: shamiela.letsoalo@prosus.com