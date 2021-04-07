GB Sciences, Inc.: GB Sciences Files Provisional Patent Application to Protect Its Proprietary Drug Discovery Platform

GBS' newest proprietary drug discovery platform uses data analytics and machine learning to gain valuable predictive insights into the likely efficacy of novel plant-derived therapeutics. This unique ability allows researchers to reduce the time and money required for novel, plant-based combination drugs to get to market. This is the intersection of hard science, plant-based medicine, and solid business practices.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / GB Sciences ("GBS"), Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), announced today that a provisional patent application has been filed to protect their proprietary drug discovery platform, which includes a data analytics pipeline, conceptual framework, and machine learning algorithms for the predictive identification of novel active ingredients in traditional, plant-based medical preparations. GBS intends to employ the platform to address unmet therapeutic needs by identifying complex mixtures of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) derived from traditional plant-based therapeutics. GBS worked with an international collaborative team that co-authored a recent publication entitled " Medicine in Motion: opportunities, challenges and data analytics-based solutions for traditional medicine integration into Western medical practice " in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. This publication describes the initial conceptual framework for GBS' new proprietary drug discovery platform.

"Our new drug discovery platform uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to accelerate the identification and development of optimized mixtures of active pharmaceutical ingredients supported by traditional medicine formulations. Non-Western medical systems represent a massive reservoir of knowledge across historical and contemporary timeframes, across vast geographical distances and generations of evidence accumulation. We have, for the first time, converted that vast information set into a single computational space which can be interrogated to predict linkages between indications, formulations, and bioactive components," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "Our platform allows for rapid data analytics of the compounds in plant extracts and enables GBS to explore and validate the possible efficacy of novel therapeutics well before expending larger research funds. Reciprocally, we can ask what solutions to pressing current medical problems these phytomedical systems can suggest to us. This highly innovative data analytics approach empowers GBS to achieve a rapid, highly efficient, and narrowly focused drug discovery pipeline to identify formulation candidates to fill specific healthcare market needs."

Within 2020, three US patents for GBS' plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures were issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as targeted therapies for Parkinson's disease, pain, and the anti-inflammatory condition called Mast Cell Associated Syndrome, respectively. GBS' intellectual property portfolio contains two additional patents that are issued in the US with three corresponding patents issued internationally. Seven nonprovisional patent applications and three provisional patent applications are pending in the US, and thirty-five patent applications have been filed internationally drawn to GBS' plant-inspired complex therapeutic mixtures for the treatment of neuropathic pain, inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative conditions and a variety of other clinically unmet needs.

