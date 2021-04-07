Paul Tomasic Joins as Head of European Healthcare

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today two key appointments with the expansion of its Healthcare Group into Europe. Paul Tomasic joins the firm as a Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare, with Andrew Murray-Lyon joining as a Director. Both will be based in London.

"We are extremely proud of the market-leading position that our US Healthcare team has achieved and excited to extend our sector knowledge, insights, and collaborative approach and best-in-class advice to healthcare clients across Europe," said Mark Francis, Global Head of the Healthcare Group at Houlihan Lokey. "Paul and Andrew are outstanding, highly respected advisors across the medtech, outsourcing and services, and life science sectors and share our commitment to delivering the highest quality outcomes for our clients. Partnering with our US team to deliver global insights and solutions, and with colleagues across our Financial Sponsors and Capital Markets groups and in our country offices, we believe they will be a trusted partner for clients in Europe."

Paul Tomasic joins the firm from RBC Capital Markets, where he spent seven years as Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare Investment Banking, advising both private equity and corporate clients on M&A advisory and capital raising requirements. Prior to this, he was a Managing Director at Citigroup, leading the firm's healthcare investment banking efforts in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He began his investment banking career at UBS in 2000, covering healthcare companies in London and subsequently in New York. Mr. Tomasic holds an LLB from the London School of Economics and a BSc in Accounting and International Business from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Andrew Murray-Lyon also joins the firm from RBC Capital Markets, where he was a Director in the healthcare team, working with Mr. Tomasic for the past four years. Prior to this, he spent three years as a Vice President in Lazard's healthcare team after four years at Deutsche Bank and three years at Lehman Brothers (subsequently Nomura), also covering healthcare. He holds a BSc in Biological Sciences from the University of Edinburgh and an Executive MBA from Columbia Business School.

Also joining Houlihan Lokey's new Healthcare team are Federico Pavia Ghione, who joins the firm from Lincoln International as an Associate, and Owen Richards and Zofia Duffy, both of whom join from Grant Thornton as Financial Analysts.

"The continued growth of our European Corporate Finance business remains a priority for the firm, and adding sector coverage in areas where we see strong demand from our clients and where we believe we have a competitive advantage is a key part of the growth strategy. The wealth of expertise that Paul and Andrew bring to the firm, combined with the strength of our outstanding US Healthcare group, will be of huge benefit to our European clients," said Shaun Browne, Co-Head of European Corporate Finance at Houlihan Lokey.

Over the past six years, the firm has grown its European Corporate Finance business through a series of acquisitions and strategic hires. Houlihan Lokey now has more than 260 bankers in Europe, up from 80 in 2014.

"Given the strength of Houlihan Lokey's US Healthcare team and the unparalleled growth of the firm's European Corporate Finance business, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to develop the leading mid-cap healthcare advisory team in Europe. The unique culture of the firm, the importance placed on teamwork, and the unerring focus on superior client outcomes are a few of the many factors that attracted me to the firm, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm," commented Mr. Tomasic.

Houlihan Lokey's Healthcare Group is among the largest of its kind in investment banking, with more than 50 financial professionals located in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney and London. In 2020, the Healthcare Group was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for U.S. healthcare transactions under $1 billion, based on data from Refinitiv.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

