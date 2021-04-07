Combination of Cofense's Phishing Intelligence from over 26 million human reporters and Cyberfish's AI-based protection technology will eliminate the need for legacy email security solutions

Cofense, the leading provider of phishing detection and response (PDR) solutions, today announced the acquisition of Cyberfish, provider of next-generation phishing protection powered by Computer Vision and advanced Machine Learning (ML) technology. By integrating innovative machine learning capabilities from Cyberfish with Cofense's detection and response technology, Cofense will bring to market a holistic, advanced automation solution for email protection, detection, and response.

With the acceleration of digital transformation and migration to cloud email services from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, organizations are rethinking their email security architecture and technology stack. For customers investigating a move away from legacy email security providers like Proofpoint, Mimecast, Symantec and Cisco, Cofense will help expedite this transition. Cofense's unparalleled phishing intelligence, already deployed in thousands of enterprises around the world, will be also used to train and evolve Cyberfish's machine-learning algorithms to block malicious emails in real-time.

"Together, Cofense and Cyberfish will offer a one-stop shop for an organization's email security needs, eliminating the need for many expensive and slow-to-deploy legacy solutions," said Rohyt Belani, Cofense CEO and Co-founder. "With organizations increasingly working to consolidate technology vendors, we are laying the groundwork to support our customers in this endeavor and maintain the high quality they expect in whatever solutions they adopt. This includes our ongoing commitment to the MSP ecosystem Cyberfish has developed. Disrupting the email security market is in Cofense's DNA, and we look forward to advancing phishing detection and response capabilities for more organizations and MSPs in 2021."

"Cyberfish is excited to join forces with Cofense to solve the phishing problem and take email security to another level," said Dima Kagan, Cyberfish CEO and Co-founder. "As we met with the team, it quickly became obvious that we share the same vision for how to revolutionize the email security market, which includes addressing the business requirements of MSPs and enterprises offering advanced email protection beyond Microsoft and Google. We look forward to working together to bring that vision to reality through Advanced AI and automation capabilities."

Cyberfish's technology, which can be installed in less than one minute to enable real-time phishing protection, will be immediately deployed as part of the Cofense Managed PDR service and available to global MSP partners.

More information on the Cofense and Cyberfish acquisition can be found here.

About Cofense

Cofense is the leading provider of phishing detection and response solutions. Designed for enterprise organizations, the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) platform leverages a global network of over 26 million people actively reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. When deploying the full suite of Cofense solutions, organizations can educate employees on how to identify and report phish, detect phish in their environment and respond quickly to remediate threats. With seamless integration into most major TIPs, SIEMs, and SOARs, Cofense solutions easily align with existing security ecosystems. Across a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers, including defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, Cofense understands how to improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. For additional information, please visit www.cofense.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cyberfish

Cyberfish is a zero-second phishing protection solution that combines Computer Vision and AI to stop phishing emails and websites in real-time before they have been reported and added to the blacklists.

Cyberfish offers an employee protection solution with one-click onboarding for Office 365 and G-Suite and low-touch support. Cyberfish is specifically designed for MSPs and MSSPs allowing multi-tenant management, reporting and integration. Cyberfish was founded by Dima Kagan, Eugene Geht, and Amit Israel. The company was backed by Spinach Angels and JVP and is headquartered in Beer Sheva, Israel. For more information, visit https://cyberfish.io.

