Nordic Nanovector ASA Announces Proposed Board Change

OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Nomination Committee has nominated Mrs Solveig Hellebust for election as a Non-executive Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021.

The company also notes that Mrs Hilde Hermansen Steineger, PhD, who has served as a Non-executive Director on the Board of Nordic Nanovector since November 2014 has, due to increased workload, responsibilities and other priorities, decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM.

Mrs Hellebust has 20 years of business experience mainly in strategic human resources organizational development functions for leading businesses in Norway. She is currently Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Yara International ASA, a global agriculture company, and was previously Group Executive Vice President People and Operations at DNB, Norway's largest financial services group. She has also held roles at the biotech company Pronova BioPharma ASA and at Telenor Group, the international telecommunications group.

During Mrs Hellebust's career she has held Board roles at several organisations and institutions in Norway, most recently as a Non-executive Director of Finansnæringens Arbeidsgiverforening - Norway's Financial Industry Employers' Association (April 2009 - June 2018). Previously, she has held Board roles at Finanspersonell AS, Fafo Institute, Telenor Pension Fund, Norwegian Central Bank and the Norwegian School of Management. She currently holds no directorships.

Mrs Hellebust is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Norway.

Jan H. Egberts, M.D., Chairman of Nordic Nanovector's Board of Directors, said: "I welcome Solveig to the Board; she brings experience in key areas that are important for the future development of Nordic Nanovector. Separately, on behalf of the entire Board, I also like to thank Hilde for her many years of service during which she has applied her extensive financial and biotech experience and expertise to the benefit of Nordic Nanovector. Her dedication and energy will be sorely missed. We wish her all the best."

For further information, please contact:

Jan H. Egberts, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector

Tel: +31 614672518

Email: janegberts@aol.com

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa-announces-proposed-board-change,c3321017