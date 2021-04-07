Anzeige
WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 Ticker-Symbol: GLDA 
07.04.21
15:22 Uhr
58,23 Euro
Dow Jones News
07.04.2021
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Apr-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD 
DEALING DATE: 06/04/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 69.5682 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42919190 
CODE: GLDA 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GLDA 
Sequence No.:  97626 
EQS News ID:  1181925 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
