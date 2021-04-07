Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.04.2021 | 14:04
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 7


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31


Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2020 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

7 April 2021

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.