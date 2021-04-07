The new company, which will be majority-owned by the Spanish insurance group, is currently developing 130 MW of photovoltaic projects across Spain.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Iberdrola has announced it will team up with Spain-based insurance group Mapfre to jointly invest in renewable energy in Spain. The two companies set up a joint venture to build wind and solar power plants across Spain. The largest shareholder will be Mapfre, with a 80% stake, and Iberdrola is holding the remaining 20%. The joint company's current renewable energy portfolio consists of 100 MW of operational ...

