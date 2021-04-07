Recapitalization Will Accelerate Strategic Growth to Help Sponsors Save and Improve the Lives of Patients

Veristat, a scientific-minded, global clinical research organization (CRO), announced today that it transferred its majority ownership from Variance Development Partners to WindRose Health Investors (WindRose). WindRose invests exclusively in healthcare companies and has extensive experience across the healthcare services landscape, including outsourced biopharmaceutical services like Veristat's.

"As a founder of Veristat, I believe that Veristat has attained the ideal investment partner who understands our philosophy, our values, and the impact we make in clinical research," stated John P. Balser, Ph.D., President, Co-Founder, and Chief Statistical Officer of Veristat. "WindRose has a track record of successful collaboration, understands the critical nature of the scientific and therapeutic expertise we offer and will bring significant knowledge and a network of advisors to assist us as we continue to evolve."

WindRose will support Veristat's continued expansion to meet the needs of its growing client base around the world. This partnership will significantly benefit Veristat by complementing the leadership team with a group of diverse and knowledgeable healthcare advisors who share the same vision, culture, and focus on scientific excellence in clinical research.

"We are excited to enter into this relationship with Veristat," said CJ Burnes, Partner with WindRose. "The Company's clinical impact and scientific approach to partnering with companies advancing life-enhancing therapies is impressive. Their market position, stellar reputation, and leadership within biostatistics and ability to design and conduct complex clinical trials is unlike any other we have seen. In partnership with the management team and the founders, WindRose plans to contribute substantial resources to support the execution of Veristat's strategy."

"I am confident that our partnership with WindRose will allow Veristat's continued focus on our core mission of helping sponsors solve the challenges that arise when developing ground-breaking products that improve and save lives through our differentiated approach to designing and executing clinical trials, clinical programs, regulatory submissions, and pharmacovigilance," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Veristat. "WindRose will provide us the capital and a deep network of relationships and expertise in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry as we strategically grow our company."

Edgemont Partners acted as financial advisor to Veristat. Nutter McClennen Fish LLP acted as legal advisor to Veristat, and McDermott Will Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to WindRose.

About WindRose

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States.

For more information, email WindRose at?info@windrose.com.

About Veristat

Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared over 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last 10 years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

