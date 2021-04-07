Morgan Stanley Europe S.E.: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

CTP NV

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley Europe SE acting as Stabilisation Manager (contact: (James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice that, during the period covered by this announcement, the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), including as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: CTP NV ISIN: NL00150006R6 Description: Ordinary registered shares of the Issuer Offer Size 61,017,000 shares Offer Price €14.00 per share

Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager(s): Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate [quantity / volume / number] and price range was as follows:

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Aggregate (Quantity / volume / number) Buy / Sell Lowest Price Highest Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue 25/03/2021 2,445,850 Buy 13.95 14.00 EUR EURONEXT - EURONEXT AMSTERDAM (XAMS)

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "EEA Prospectus Regulation") (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the EEA Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the EEA Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

