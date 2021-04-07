Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Awarded Initial Contract from Ermaksan Innovative Technologies for PrintRite3D In-Process Quality Assurance

Sigma Technology to be Provided as a Factory Option for the ENAVISION 3D Metal Additive Machine

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has been selected by Ermaksan Innovative Technologies to provide its In-Process Quality Assurance technology, PrintRite3D®, as a factory option on its ENAVISION 3D metal additive machines and will be integrated with the Materialise Control Platform (MCP).

The cooperation commences with an initial contract for a single system from Ermaksan to install PrintRite3D® at a new customer site in Turkey. Initially, Sigma Labs will install the PrintRite3D® system at the Ermaksan facility in Bursa, Turkey and expects to be in the position to certify the Ermaksan ENAVISION system as PrintRite3D® Ready before ultimately moving the system to the end user's facility. Sigma Labs will provide Ermaksan with a comprehensive PrintRite3D® In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA®) system and hardware, software, training, engineering and metallurgical consulting and related support services.

"We are pleased to announce our new relationship with Ermaksan, a leading provider of advanced metal forming machines," said Mark Ruport, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs. "We believe the integration and certification of PrintRite3D® at Ermaksan's factory will help ensure the best solution for their end user customer. Ermaksan's commitment to the highest quality standards was one of the key reasons for selecting PrintRite3D® and we look forward to establishing a long-term relationship and collaborating with them on future sales opportunities."

"We are very happy to start a collaboration with Sigma Labs. The collaboration aims to increase the exchange of ideas and expertise between both companies. At Ermaksan, we attach great importance to research and development and innovation activities with the aim of improving the capabilities of the machines we produce, meeting global market demands in the best way, and increasing customer satisfaction. In the coming years, we will continue our technology oriented investment studies that will add value to the sector," said Ahmet OZKAYAN, General Manager of Ermaksan.

Sigma's PrintRite3D® Ready initiative was launched in 2020 so that global manufacturers can be assured of a consistent, standards-based way of monitoring the quality of a printed metal part, regardless of which metal 3D printer they are using. Sigma believes the PrintRite3D® Ready certification will facilitate the acceleration of 3D metal printing by enabling the manufacturer to be agile and load balance production across a heterogeneous collection of printers while ensuring that the part's quality meets the design requirements.

About Ermaksan

Ermaksan continues to operate with the 21st century's innovative perspective, with the goal of becoming one of the world's leading producers in the fields of technology and R&D. Ermaksan is a leading industrial organization that shapes the sheet metal processing machines sector with its strong R&D, that produces high-quality machines with high technology with more than its 800 qualified staff in its modern production facilities extending to an area of 96.000 m2. In a 10.000 m2 field, it continues to carry out future oriented R&D works such as Fiber laser technologies, new machine models; Industry 4.0 applications and 3D printer (additive manufacturing) machine. The machines produced by Ermaksan now operate in 110 countries. For more information, please click here.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' ability to further commercialize and increase market presence of its PrintRite3D® technologies, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

