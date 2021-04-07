SilverSun Technologies, Inc.: SilverSun Technologies Establishes IT Security and Compliance Division

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has established an IT security and compliance division. The new practice will assist SWK's 5000+ customers in achieving compliance goals to meet or exceed regulatory compliance obligations.

SWK's managed service provider ("MSP") offers cyber-security, business continuity, disaster recovery, application hosting, help desk, and cloud services, and has been named to the CRN® 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for five consecutive years. The new security and compliance division is the next step in providing innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.

Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK, stated, "Nothing is more important to our clients than their network security. We know that security and compliance go hand-in-hand, yet many organizations find it hard to deploy, maintain, and protect their technology. State and federal regulations can seem complex and resource-hungry, but they cannot be ignored. In the event of a willful or accidental data breach, lawsuits from affected parties or steep fines from a government agency can threaten the viability of an organization."

Meller continued, "Our new division will help clients develop a comprehensive information security program to understand the threats, risks, and potential impacts to their businesses. SWK will provide audits to determine current level of regulatory compliance, remediation for vulnerabilities detected on systems, advice on specific steps needed to achieve compliance, and other tools to secure the customer's primary infrastructure. Given today's environment, we expect that this will be a high-demand offering to our customers for years to come."

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "cloud". As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI"), Human Capital Management ("HCM") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

