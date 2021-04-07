Call My Phone Expands Its User Base through the Value-Added Free Smartphone Locator Service

The most reliable, convenient, and safe method to locate a lost phone in minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Call My Phone, a reputed VoIP telephony service provider with over a decade of experience, releases its newest addition, smartphone locator service to its loyal clients for absolutely free. The service assists users to call a lost phone using a Mac, PC, or another smartphone with zero hassle and minimum effort.

Locating the phone when it is lost is a daunting task, especially when it was lying around a second ago. Making the phone users' lives much easier, Call My Phone introduced their instant smartphone locator service on their website and app, which is available for Android phones and iPhones. US, UK, and Australian smartphone users could benefit from this free service by simply entering their phone number with the country code as a prefix and click on 'Make it ring' when they cannot locate their phone. The service provided by Call My Phone is extremely convenient when compared to other popular service providers such as Google Assistant, Google Voice, Apple's Find My Phone', and Samsung's Find My Mobile.

The service is limited to 4 times within a 24-hour period to prevent nuisance calls and telephone harassments. Since the release of the lost phone locator service, hundreds of users have had a positive experience with the Call My Phone smartphone locator service. One such contented user shared her view on the app on Trustpilot, "No fees. No questions. Just called my phone. It was under the bed. No ANXIETY!!! I recommend them 100%!!!," said Kathleen Eberdt Hayden. Despite this being a free service, the company does not profit from data collection. Expenses related to the service are covered through onsite advertisement income and donations from generous users.

Privacy of its users is one of the highest priorities of Call My Phone; the service they provide is 100% secure and confidential. Unlike many websites that offer to locate lost phones, Call My Phone will neither request and store personal details nor share the contact details collected with third parties for promotional use under any circumstance. Moreover, the telephone number and the IP address of a user will be completely deleted from the database after a year of using the service. However, as a law-abiding firm, Call My Phone is not hesitant to share required information with the authorities in case of a complaint or inquiry. Call My Phone allows its users to permanently block nuisance phone calls from unknown numbers through the 'Don't call me' service in just seconds. Users could blacklist and report a phone number by filling a simple form, which will take only 30 seconds to complete.

