Commercial Vehicle Video Telematics Solution Revenues Set to Exceed US$8 Billion by 2026

Dashcams, DMS, ADAS, and surround camera solutions are making safer roads and reducing commercial insurance losses

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority of car-truck accidents are the fault of the driver of the passenger car. Proactive detection of commercial driver fatigue or distraction may effectively prevent other incident types from occurring. Determination of fault through video evidence can eliminate or reduce court compensation, higher insurance costs, and exonerate the commercial driver. These capabilities are powering a 29% growth in video solution shipments by 2026, generating revenues exceeding US$8 billion, according to a new report by global tech market advisory firm ABI Research.

"Regulatory measures in North America, Europe, and China are bringing more tech into fleets. The tremendous growth in e-commerce also bolstered last-mile deliveries and associated drivers, many without previous commercial driving experience," explains Susan Beardslee, ABI Research's Principal Analyst, Freight Transportation & Logistics. "All these factors are driving demand for dashcams, driver monitoring systems, external cameras, and ADAS solutions."

Commercial video telematics developers are evolving solutions to include gesture and object recognition, 360° views of in-cab and road-triggers, and live streaming for up to eight cameras. Edge computing technology has seen increased demand to capture and analyze data in real time. ABI Research has included in-depth analysis of solutions including Cipia, Jungo, LightMetrics, Lytx, MiX Telematics, Netradyne, Samsara, SmartDrive, Smarter AI, VUE, and Zone Defense.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Video Telematics application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Freight Transportation & Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????????? ?1990???,????????????????,????,?????????????????????????? ????????????????



For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg