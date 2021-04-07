High Consumption of Olive Oil in the Mediterranean Region is Expected to Support Development of the Oleic Acid Market, Gradual Rise in the Use of Oleic Acid in Cosmetics to Generate New Stream for the Market: TMR

- In the near future, the oleochemicals industry is predicted to benefit from a surge in the demand for environmentally friendly commodities

- Plant-derived fatty acids have the ability to be useful in the production of COVID-19 syrups and tablets. The keto diet, which emphasises healthy fats, is gaining popularity amongst various health-conscious people

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A viable treatment option for COVID-19 (coronavirus) has emerged as its possible solution to contain its spread. A systematic analysis of a blend of oleic acids derived from plants and cows that can be fabricated to produce COVID-19 syrups and tablets is being conducted by research scientists. Fatty acids in soap have some fascinating analogies with oleic acids, which seem to be a sort of naturally produced fatty acid. Manufacturing companies in the global oleic acid market are investing on research on oleic acid syrups and tablets that carry great potential in treating the infection of COVID-19, as soap is a combination of fatty acids utilized in washing and cleaning applications. Research teams are concentrating their efforts on extracting oleic acids from grass-fed tallow from sheep and cows and improving their therapeutic applications in the shape of syrups and tablets so to treat this highly contagious disease.

The pandemic, on the other hand, has had a huge effect on the chemical distribution industry. The supply chain has been shattered. Firms' order amounts have also taken the brunt. Lockdown policies imposed by countries around the world have hampered the industrial and commercial sectors' output cycles considerably. The global oleochemicals industry has been significantly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, this has had a detrimental impact on the demand in the global oleic acid market. The production of oleic acid is expected to be drastically hampered in the immediate future leading to a low rate of production, stockpiled inventory issues, and decline in labour supply. A decline in consumer spending is expected to worsen the demand side of the oleochemicals industry worldwide, which includes oleic acids, thereby restraining growth of the global oleic acid market.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Oleic Acid Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The global oleic acid market is projected to rise at 3.5 % CAGR between 2020 and 2030, with a cross value of around US$ 400 Mn by 2030. From 2020 to 2030, this pattern is anticipated to continue. Over the forecast timeframe, a rise in global intake of palm-based oleochemical items, as well as a surge in demand for oleic acid in various personal care products and processed foods is expected to fuel overall demand for oleic acid in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

People with High Cholesterol and CVDs are Switching to Oleic Acid-based Diet for Better Health

Olive oil comes with a lot of oleic acid. As it regulates the human immune response, this monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) is gaining popularity rapidly. In addition to that, oleic acid can be used as a supplement for dietary saturated fat, thereby lowering the likelihood of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in people. As a result, people with high cholesterol are turning to olive oil, and businesses in the global oleic acid market are expanding their olive oil production capacities.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Corporations in the global oleic acid market rely heavily on food applications to generate revenue. Producers are focused on buyers in the Mediterranean region, where people consume a lot of MUFA from olive oil. The Hanwoo beef industry in Republic of South Korea has also been noticed to favour olive oil intake, owing to their diet's high content of saturated fatty acids, which are linked to several health issues. People suffering from cardiovascular diseases prefer oleic acid because of its cholesterol-lowering features.

Use in Cosmetic Products to Open up New Revenue Streams for the Market

In addition to olive oil, oleic acid is found abundantly in sunflower oil. High intake of omega-6, on the other hand, can result in adverse health outcomes such as obesity and weight gain. As a result, firms in the global oleic acid market are informing their target consumers about the proper use of sunflower oil in order to reduce the risk of negative health impacts in people. Oleic acid is also used in macadamia oil, eggs, and cheese, amongst many other food items. As a result, companies in the dairy and poultry industries will profit from the demand for oleic acid-rich foods.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/72399

Another major application of oleic acid fatty acids in the market is its use in cosmetic products. Because oleic acid is a naturally produced monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid present in several plants, comprising olives, grape seeds, and sea, Paula's Choice, a skincare brand, is a leader in the usage of oleic acid in its personal care and cosmetic products.

Oleic Acid Market: Growth Drivers

Cosmetic firms are stepping up their research and development activities to mix oleic acid with various other lipids to enhance the skin-calming capabilities of their items. Consumers with sensitive or dry skin prefer oleic acid-based skincare items.

Over the forecast timeframe, oleic acid manufacturers are expected to benefit from the production of value-added oleic acid derivatives and increased spending in downstream oleic acid usages.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Oleic Acid Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Global Oleic Acid Market: Key Competitors

Wilmar International Limited

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd.

Oleon NV.

Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd.

Godrej Industries (Chemicals)

VVF L.L.C.

Global Oleic Acid Market: Segmentation

Origin

Plant

Animal

Grade

Food

Pharmaceutical

Technical

End Use

Food & Beverages

Textiles & Leather

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Intermediates

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

RDP Powder Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rdp-powder-market.html

Amino Acid for Agriculture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amino-acid-for-agriculture-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/oleic-acid-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg