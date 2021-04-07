CanaQuest Medical Corp.: CanaQuest Medical Corp Appoints Investor Relations and PR Veteran Rob Rinderman as its New Director of Communications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC PINK:CANQF) (the "Company" or "CanaQuest"), an award-winning Life Science/Pharmaceutical company developing health and wellness products combining cannabinoid molecules with pharmaceutical-grade botanical compounds, today announced that Rob Rinderman has joined CanaQuest as its new Director of Communications. Mr. Rinderman will focus on managing a proactive investor relations and corporate communications program, further expanding investor community and media awareness about the company's material corporate developments and future prospects.

"We are delighted that a seasoned communications professional with decades of financial experience has agreed to join our team at this important time in our corporate evolution," stated CanaQuest President Paul Ramsay. "We believe adding a veteran like Rob to help us present our story to a wider and receptive audience is a key asset for us moving forward."

Mr. Rinderman brings 35+ years of Wall Street investment industry experience to CanaQuest. After beginning his career in the early 1980s on the American Stock Exchange as a trader and arbitrageur he pivoted his career in the first half of the 1990s to spearheading proactive investor relations programs on behalf of dozens of public companies across multiple sectors and cap sizes, including multibillion-dollar valuations. Mr. Rinderman has guided companies through the IPO process, follow-on capital raises, acquisitions, and crisis communications. He has also worked as a licensed investment banker, passed the CFA Level One, and has an MBA from NYU Stern School.

Rob Rinderman added, "I am very excited to join the CanaQuest senior team at this critical corporate inflection point, reflecting a strong foundation built over recent years. Multiple positive developments are converging including demonstrable progress toward a regulatory pathway, completed pre-clinical trials, plus a strong academic research partnership with Dr. Laviolette (Western University), who recently had a peer-reviewed article published in the European Journal of Neuroscience. CanaQuest has strategic alliances in place for product production, distribution and industry education, an imminent direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce launch, IP asset filings, recent BUY-rated investor research coverage, and the Company also recently received international CBD - R&D award recognition."

For more information on Rob Rinderman - https://www.linkedin.com/in/robrinderman/

CanaQuest Medical Corp is an award-winning Life Science/Pharmaceutical company developing health and wellness products combining cannabinoid molecules with pharmaceutical grade botanical compounds. CanaQuest has identified the regulatory pathways to obtain Drug Identification Numbers (DINs) for its two Master Formations, Mentanine®Rx, and Mentabinol®Rx, in Canada and the USA. The Company will soon be selling both products through ADC BioMedical Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary, which was awarded a Cannabis Medical Sales, Import/Export License, from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. CanaQuest is partnered with a Western University team led by Dr. Steven Laviolette, who has decades of research experience focused on novel pharmacotherapies addressing anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

CANAQUEST CONTACT:

Rob Rinderman, Director of Communications

CanaQuest Medical Corp

rob@canaquest.com

Tel: 973.525.6285

SOURCE: CanaQuest Medical Corp.

