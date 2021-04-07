DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3559200 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 97637 EQS News ID: 1181953 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

