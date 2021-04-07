Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces that it has applied for the listing of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, in addition to applying for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers.

The Company believes that DTC eligibility and trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. Northstar will continue to trade on the CSX Canadian Securities Exchange under its symbol "NSG" and will provide further updates once they become available.

About Northstar Gold Corp

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the previous 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, corporate development, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar recently completed an over-subscribed $2.7 million financing and commenced a 2,200 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on March 11th, 2021.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 hectare Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension on the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Northstar Goldcorp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Northstar Gold Corp to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79634