Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RT Minerals" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that Mr. Victor Cantore has joined RT Minerals as a Special Advisor to the Board to provide advice to RT Minerals on its capital markets strategy, as well as exploration planning.

Mr. Donald (Dan) M. Clark, Chairman and President of RTM noted: "We are pleased to have Mr. Cantore join the Company in his role as a Special Advisor to the Board. His success in the mining sector, as well as his knowledge and long-term experience within the broader capital markets will be a great addition to RT Minerals."

Mr. Cantore is President, CEO, and a Director of Amex Exploration Inc., a publicly traded exploration company which is advancing a significant gold discovery at its Perron Gold Project in Quebec.

Mr. Cantore is a seasoned capital markets professional specializing in the resource and high-tech sectors. He has more than 25 years of advisory and leadership experience having begun his career in 1992 as an investment advisor and then moving into management roles at both public and private companies. During his career Mr. Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances.

Mr. Cantore serves on the boards and advisory boards of various companies both private and public.

Option Grant

RT Minerals further reports that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares (the "Options") to consultants of the Company. Subject to the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, the Options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.105 per share for a period of five years from the grant date. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company currently has 43,122,988 shares outstanding. RTM holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The Company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property with a total area of 544 acres, and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, RTM will acquire control of a 100% interest in a further 24,536 acres of mining properties (subject to a 2% GSR) that adjoin the RTM Link-Catharine property, through the issuance of 21,000,000 Tier 2 (TSX.V) Surplus Escrow Shares (subject to a 36 month escrow release format) under the proposed acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc., as announced by the Company by news release dated March 24, 2021.

