A new impact-reducing soccer headband from 2nd Skull

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - 2nd Skull, Inc. is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing agreement between its affiliate, 2nd Skull Europe SL and the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) focused on protecting athletes participating in soccer worldwide. Following an extensive research and product development collaboration, 2nd Skull is introducing a new patent-pending protective headgear solution engineered specifically for use in the sport of soccer. This new product, the 2nd Skull® Pro Band, will be the officially endorsed and licensed protective headgear solution of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation.





2nd Skull, Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7892/79651_f5f8d39704ebd9e5_001full.jpg

"There is a proud tradition of team success, an emphasis on athlete safety, and a focus on personal growth and development that makes this agreement with RFEF a natural fit for 2nd Skull," said Greg Czerpak, 2nd Skull's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Throughout the iterative design process, RFEF players have been guiding the project by wear-testing and sharing specific product feedback from the perspective of the player. It is essential to professional players that there is a natural feel and complete maintained control for players when heading the ball. This has been a critical element during design culminating with the incorporation of a specialized, thin carbon fiber-like structure insert reinforcing the front panel of the protective headband.

"There has been a dedicated focus to ensure a secure and comfortable fit while helping to protect players during competition," stated Juan Solano Leiva, Chief Marketing Officer for 2nd Skull's European projects. "A very careful regard to preserving instinctive player movements and a natural feel has been considered in the development of the 2nd Skull® Pro Band," added Leiva.





2nd Skull® Pro Band

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7892/79651_f5f8d39704ebd9e5_002full.jpg

The 2nd Skull® Pro Band offers 360-degree protection through a unique and innovative 5-panel design. Weighing just 1.4 ounces and measuring less than 5 millimeters in thickness, the 2nd Skull® Pro Band offers significant impact reduction in a practical and fashionable headband. "We are excited to bring this unique product design resulting from our collaboration with RFEF to help protect soccer players across the globe," Leiva offered.

Overseeing the administration and regulation of all soccer activities throughout Spain, RFEF has demonstrated a commitment to both sport and community since their official founding in 1913 that has grown to a membership in excess of one million players of all skill levels today. "The effort and collaboration over the last 18 months to design and introduce the 2nd Skull® Pro Band reflects the shared commitment and goals of both organizations," added Leiva.

To learn more about the 2nd Skull protective advantage and product line including the new 2nd Skull® Pro Band, please visit: www.2ndSkull.com.





2nd Skull® Pro Band

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7892/79651_f5f8d39704ebd9e5_003full.jpg

For more information, please email info@2ndSkull.com or phone 412-709-6294.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79651