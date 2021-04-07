Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, is proud to announce that in partnership with TELUS it will provide contact tracing and quarantine solutions during the Women's World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia from May 6-16, 2021.

After the cancellation of the tournament in 2020 and a postponement of the 2021 event from March to May, over 500 team and crew members will be wearing TraceSafe products as part of a comprehensive health and safety plan. Hockey Canada, in conjunction with the IIHF, has worked diligently with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada to ensure a safe Women's World Hockey Championships. Medical experts have been instrumental in building the plan to ensure the health and safety of event organizers, volunteers, and players to build a robust hosting plan for the event.

"Hockey Canada and the Women's World Championship Host Committee made the health and safety of all participants their number one priority," said Dean McIntosh, Hockey Canada's Vice President of Events. "We want to ensure that the greatest women's hockey players in the world have an opportunity to compete for a Gold Medal on May 16."

Hockey Canada and event organizers turned to TraceSafe thanks to a successful deployment at the World Juniors Championship earlier this year. During the championship, TraceSafe's wearable technology was embedded in the event credentials of all teams, event staff, and media in attendance. The early detection of infections in ten players led to swift and targeted isolation measures and kept the rest of the tournament bubble intact.

"Events like the Women's World Hockey Championship and the World Juniors Championship boost local economies and lift weary spirits," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "We're proud to enable these elite athletes to participate. We would like to thank Nova Scotia's Health Authority for their willingness to support the championship and their ongoing collaboration. With these measures, we're able to monitor over 500 people for three weeks, adding a layer of protection to ensure safety."

As teams and officials, as well as support attendees arrive in Nova Scotia, they will begin their eight-day self-isolation at their designated location. During quarantine, TraceSafe's technology will monitor to confirm compliance. After completing quarantine, TraceSafe will continue to keep participants safe with proximity monitoring to maintain social distancing.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

