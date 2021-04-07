Minerco, Inc: Minerco to Begin Distribution of its Medical Mushrooms, CBD and Delta 8 Product Lines Following Launch of Flagship Facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Company to Further Strengthen its First Mover Advantage Following Grand Opening in June 2021

KINGSTON, JAMAICA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. ("Minerco" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MINE) today announced that it expects to be the first Company in the Magic Mushroom industry to open an entire facility dedicated towards the distribution of its micro dosing product lines in addition to the CBD and Delta 8 products, amongst others, that will also be distributed by WLLCO, a white label CBD company that the Company acquired last month.

The Company initially announced on March 29, 2021 it had finalized a lease that will enable them to clearly solidify its position as the first mover in the nation's rapidly emerging and highly lucrative Magic Mushroom industry.

Ann Arbor, Michigan Decriminalizes Psychedelics, Including Magic Mushrooms

The city of Ann Arbor, Michigan was one of the first cities across the nation that recently decriminalized psychedelic plants, paving the way for innovative companies like Minerco to quickly build a brand name for its product lines as it prepares for a nationwide rollout strategy, in conjunction with the decriminalization of additional cities across the nation," said Julius Jenge, Chairman and CEO of Minerco, Inc. "Ann Arbor's resolution defines entheogenic plants as plants and fungi that contain indole amines, tryptamines and phenethylamines 'that can benefit psychological and physical wellness, support and enhance religious and spiritual practices, and can reestablish human's inalienable and direct relationship to nature.' We are firm believers in the healing powers that psychedelic plants can have on patients that are continuing to suffer from traditional Western medicine and are eagerly looking forward to introducing Minerco's treatment for a wide variety of ailments, from depression to insomnia," concluded Mr. Jenge.

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC:MINE)

Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE), which was acquired by psilocybin research and investment firm based out of Jamaica, is emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.

Minerco, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Minerco, Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: 323-380-4500

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639270/Minerco-to-Begin-Distribution-of-its-Medical-Mushrooms-CBD-and-Delta-8-Product-Lines-Following-Launch-of-Flagship-Facility-in-Ann-Arbor-Michigan