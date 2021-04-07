Mondo TV produced good FY20 results, with production value up by 14% to €30.4m and an uptick in EBITDA margin (on production value) from 61.4% to 61.8%. The strengthening of the balance sheet through Atlas's capital injection (the €10.5m bond conversion is now complete) has given the group the resource to invest in its Toon2Tango JV and in the development of its own 3D CGI animation studio in Gran Canaria. The dispute with the tax authorities is now resolved. With robust global content demand and continuing deal flow, the valuation discount looks overdone.

