ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Classes with Peter Tosto on How To Use Classworx and Paul Tracey on Strength Training and Kickboxing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, is proud to announce upcoming events with Peter Tosto on 'How to Use ClassWorx' and fitness instructor Paul Tracey, featuring his Strength Training Classes and Kickboxing Classes.

Class Information

Peter Tosto Hosts 'How To Use ClassWorx' Classes

ClassWorx is hosting its own event this Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11AM EST. Additional classes are also scheduled for Monday April 12 at 10:30AM EST and Tuesday April 13 at 2PM EST. These events are being hosted by Peter Tosto and will last approximately 30 minutes on Zoom and will cover how to set up your ClassWorx account and how ClassWorx works to drive more visitors to your profile and more attendees to your classes or events.

The event is open to anyone interested in expanding the reach of their virtual classes and events. We are extending the invite to fitness professionals, yoga instructors, chefs, as well as any other instructor, professor, teacher, or industry expert that wants to host live events for attendees. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host live events offered through Zoom and get paid through Stripe directly by attendees. Peter Tosto will provide you with an overview of how ClassWorx will assist you in reaching a wider audience.

Upcoming Class Details:

Thursday April 8, 2021 11:00AM - 11:30AM EST

Monday April 12, 2021 10:30AM - 11:00AM EST

Tuesday April 13, 2021 2:00PM - 2:30PM EST

Each class will last approximately 30 minutes and is hosted on ClassWorx via Zoom, and there is no charge to join the class.

Paul Tracey Fitness Instructor

Strength Training Classes and Kickboxing Classes

ClassWorx is excited to welcome back Paul Tracey for his upcoming classes hosted on ClassWorx. Paul Tracey will be hosting three upcoming classes, two of which are his Strength Training Class and one Kickboxing Class. His first class, Strength Training, is hosted today, April 7, 2021 at 7:30PM EST and will last approximately one hour. This class is designed to to build strength and endurance while you shed that excess fat. Using barbells, dumbbells, resistance bands and your own body weight, this class works all the muscles and helps build muscle and respiratory endurance.

Upcoming Class Details:

Wednesday April 7, 2021 7:30PM - 8:30PM EST - Strength Training

Thursday April 8, 2021 7:30PM - 8:30PM EST - Kickboxing

Wednesday April 14, 2021 7:30PM - 8:30PM EST - Strength Training

Classes will last approximately one hour. The Strength Training Class, attendees will be using barbells, dumbbells, resistance bands and your own body weight for the class. For the Kickboxing Class, attendees will be using a combination of weights, steps and martial arts.

About Paul Tracey and Inspirational Fitness

Inspirational Fitness was originally founded in 2010, primarily focusing on personal training and bootcamp classes. We have now added programs such as kickboxing, step aerobics, core training, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes.

Founder Paul Tracey has used his knowledge, experience, and acquired methodology to create a rewarding and challenging environment to each class. This will ensure the after-burn, which is your body's ability to stay in fat-burning mode long after your workout is completed. This process revs up your metabolism and accelerates calorie burning for up to 24hrs.

Mission

We educate our members on the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This includes fitness classes, an awareness of healthy nutritional choices, and information related to underlying conditions such as (diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol).

Certifications

Personal Training CPT NFPT

Group X ACE/YMCA

Body Pump. Les Mills

Aqua Aerobics...

Senior Fit - Healthways/Tivity

Matter Of Balance - University Of Stanford

Attended Ohio University School of Nutrition

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

