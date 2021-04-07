Turnkey Capital Inc.: Turnkey Capital Selects ClearTrust as New Transfer Agent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Turnkey Capital, Inc. (OTCQB:TKCI), a business growth accelerator, announced today that it has engaged ClearTrust, LLC as the company's new transfer agent and registrar for the company's stock effective immediately.

The company selected ClearTrust based on their award-winning services and their stellar reputation in the industry to provide efficient, effective, and friendly customer service. Their advanced online platform is easy to navigate and enables customers with the ability to receive real-time shareholder data and reports. "We are excited to move forward with ClearTrust as our transfer agency solution. Our shareholders are our number one priority and we strongly believe that ClearTrust will provide the level of responsiveness and competence that they deserve," stated Alan Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, Inc.

Kara Kennedy, the Executive Director of ClearTrust commented, "Turnkey's shareholders are the energy that fuels the company's growth, and we consider it a privilege to be entrusted to their service by the Board. We appreciate this opportunity to be a part of the Turnkey team!"

Shareholders can email questions or requests to inbox@ClearTrustTransfer.com or contact ClearTrust via phone at (813) 235-4490.

About ClearTrust LLC

ClearTrust, LLC serves public and private companies and community banks. We offer robust shareholder record keeping and compliance services to growing issuers, with services that include online account access, compliance support, corporate governance consulting, paying agent services, corporate action processing, DRIP maintenance, proxy administration, assistance with DTC eligibility, and solving unique issuer problems. Our vision is to set the standard as the transfer agent that is an indispensable ally to growing companies.

About Turnkey Capital, Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business growth accelerator focused on under-valued assets. By providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support, TurnKey becomes the key ingredient to maximize the potential of its acquired assets. Turnkey's extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of proven development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

(954) 908-3481

SOURCE: Turnkey Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639271/Turnkey-Capital-Selects-ClearTrust-as-New-Transfer-Agent