Legion Capital CTO J. Bradley Hilton Featured in Orlando Business Journal

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / J. Bradley Hilton, Chief Technology Officer of Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a publicly traded Fintech driven private equity lender, was featured in an article published in the Orlando Business Journal. The article highlighted the Legion Capital direct investor platform GoLegion which allows investors to invest directly with Legion for certain of its offerings.

"As an Orlando-based and locally focused company, we are obviously pleased to have the Orlando Business Journal write about our company and our GoLegion investor platform," said James Byrd, Legion Chairman and CEO. "As we continue to grow and expand our presence in the greater Central Florida area, it is nice to be connected to our community and market in such a manner."

As a FinTech driven private equity lender, Legion Capital provides specialized financing to small businesses and ventures, with particular focus on the financing of early-stage housing and commercial developments throughout Central Florida. As CTO, Mr. Hilton is involved in the development of Legion's direct investor platform GoLegion and other FinTech related initiatives.

The full story is available at https://www.bizjournals.com/orlando/news/2021/04/01/grandson-of-conrad-hilton-to-build-new-tech-system.html.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a FinTech driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

Media Contact:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Services Manager

Legion Capital

jamisonl@legioncapital.com

407-720-4616

Related Images

SOURCE: Legion Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639222/Legion-Capital-CTO-J-Bradley-Hilton-Featured-in-Orlando-Business-Journal