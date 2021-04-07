Akeneo Honors PXM Champions at Unlock 2021

Industry awards celebrates top innovators and high-growth pioneers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced the winners of the Akeneo Unlock 2021 PXM Champions Awards, which celebrates brands that have excelled in leveraging PXM to unlock growth opportunities and deliver outstanding product experiences during an especially challenging year. The winners were honored virtually at Unlock 2021, Akeneo's flagship global summit for the PIM (Product Information Management) & PXM community.

This year's winners:

Chemicals specialist Socomore received the Accelerator Award in recognition of its COVID pivot from aerospace to healthcare, and its use of Akeneo PIM to rapidly start producing and selling sanitizing gels for hospitals and B2C customers. "This has been very tough, but it helped us save the company," said Benoit Marcesche, Socomore's digital officer. Working in partnership with Smile, Socomore also uses Akeneo to deliver reliable experiences across multiple marketplaces, and to rapidly deliver custom catalogs for large customers such as Airbus.

Hospitality and food-retail leader Sodexo received the Expansion Award for its rapid rollout of a B2C catalog as it pivoted from on-site consumption to retail and take-out. With Akeneo's centralized product data information management, head of digital projects Eric Fructuoso and agency partner Accenture were able to streamline the transition for store managers and boost reporting accuracy across its locations.

Workwear and PPE innovator Portwest won the Global Award after launching a 700-page catalog available in 28 languages, with complex linguistic and localization needs including automated data-syncing across multiple locales. Led by iWeb solutions architect Heddwyn Coombs, the project supported Portwest's growing presence in 130+ countries, and the efforts of 4,500 employees worldwide, making Portwest a true one-stop shop for all on-the-job safety requirements.

Henderson Foodservice took home the Leadership Award with iWeb to mark its use of Akeneo PIM to deliver product onboarding and maintenance that was 80 times faster than before - a vital capability as the supplier helped thousands of restaurants, hotels, schools, and businesses to quickly adapt to "Natasha's Law," a complex new allergy labeling standard in the UK. With dynamically created data sheets for chefs, Henderson is helping customers achieve regulatory compliance while also keeping their customers safe.

Light Gallery, a lighting fixture supplier that is part of Signify Belgium NV, secured the Experience Award after using Akeneo to implement in-store digital screens to provide product information to customers. Combined with this centralized PIM solution, the system allowed employees and customers to self-serve answers to 60% of their product-related questions, while also driving a 25% uptick in website traffic, and promoting more effective selling in an environment in which most fixtures and fittings aren't available in-store. The project lead is Belgium-based PIM implementation specialist Induxx.

"Product experiences are the key to selling effectively and adapting to customers' ever-evolving needs, especially during tumultuous periods such as the past year," says Scott Rogers, Akeneo's VP of Global Channels and Alliances. "This year's PXM Champions are true heroes who have used product information as a force multiplier for their businesses, while delivering real value for their customers and other stakeholders."

All Akeneo Unlock 2021 sessions are accessible on-demand until April 30.

