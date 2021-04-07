GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Corp Drills 235 g/t Gold Over 0.57 m and 119.5 g/t Gold Over 0.45 m on Perky Vein at Gold Drop Property, Historic Mining Camp Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the remaining drill holes from its 2020 exploration program at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp of south-central British Columbia.

Gold assay results were recently received for the remaining drill holes completed on the COD vein

(COD20-17 to 19) and for all drill holes completed on the Perky vein (PKY20-01 to 17).



Weighted average gold grades were calculated based on interval length for the following holes:

PKY20-07: 1.34 meters (0.96-2.30 m) grading 57.86 g/t gold

PKY20-08: 2.17 meters (0.70-2.87 m) grading 82.72 g/t gold

PKY20-09: 1.03 meters (10.44-11.47 m) grading 5.17 g/t gold

PKY20-13: 1.60 meters (4.59-6.19 m) grading 10.83 g/t gold

PKY20-15: 0.91 meters (8.75-9.66 m) grading 3.09 g/t gold

Photos of core from PKY20-08 showing rusty quartz vein with holes where sulphide minerals have been eroded.

Significant results were obtained for holes drilled to test the Perky vein, a parallel vein located 200 meters west of the COD vein. The following lists Perky vein drill intercepts over 1.0 grams per tonne gold.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval Length

(m) Gold (g/t) Description PKY20-01 60.48 60.93 0.45 1.66 Quartz veinlet, pyrite in granodiorite PKY20-04 27.91 28.41 0.50 4.72 Quartz veinlet, pyrite in granodiorite PKY20-07 0.96 1.85 0.89 26.7 Quartz vein, visible gold PKY20-07 1.85 2.30 0.45 119.5 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-08 0.70 1.31 0.61 2.07 Quartz vein, rusty PKY20-08 1.31 1.73 0.42 9.63 Quartz vein, rusty PKY20-08 1.73 2.26 0.53 235 Quartz vein, visible gold PKY20-08 2.26 2.87 0.61 81.4 Quartz vein, visible gold, telluride, pyrite PKY20-09 10.44 10.97 0.53 7.47 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-09 10.97 11.47 0.50 2.73 Quartz vein, rusty, pyrite PKY20-12 9.20 10.06 0.86 26.9 Quartz vein PKY20-13 3.38 4.12 0.74 2.46 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-13 4.59 5.09 0.50 3.72 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-13 5.09 5.62 0.53 7.26 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-13 5.62 6.19 0.57 20.4 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-14 36.76 37.32 0.56 1.40 Qtz stringers, pyrite PKY20-15 2.66 3.26 0.60 3.54 Quartz vein PKY20-15 8.75 9.23 0.48 2.44 Quartz vein, pyrite PKY20-15 9.23 9.66 0.43 3.81 Quartz vein

The above intercept lengths are drill core lengths and may not represent true widths. True widths cannot be determined at this time due to lack of information on the geometry of the Perky vein.

Additional drilling is being planned to further explore the Perky vein and to test the Lively vein which was also a new discovery in 2020.

Holes COD20-17 to 19 were drilled south of the area of high-grade mineralization previously identified on the COD vein. Hole COD20-18 and 19 were drilled in a scissor pattern across the projected southern extension of the COD vein, approximately 250 meters south of the of the area of high-grade mineralization. No significant results were obtained from these holes.

Results for associated silver, tellurium and other elements of interest have not been received yet.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Over-limits were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Barry Brown, CEO

604-488-3900

Office@GGXgold.com

