SkyDBAs enable Whitebox to meet business and technology goals faster with instant access to an elite team of certified virtual DBAs delivering 24x7 coverage of cloud database operations

MariaDBCorporation today announced that e-commerce technology company Whitebox has chosen MariaDB SkySQL as its cloud database running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and SkyDBA to support its turnkey marketing, sales, data and fulfillment solutions for brands.

The Whitebox platform is powered by omnichannel data from both sales and fulfillment transactions and connected to every relevant marketplace, making its data not only unique but also extremely powerful. Due to the inability of its previous database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider to scale alongside the company's rapid growth and data needs, Whitebox sought a reliable and scalable cloud database solution to support its growing customer base and increasingly sophisticated data offerings. After considering several DBaaS options, Whitebox chose to migrate to SkySQL on GCP for its scalability and access to the most knowledgeable DBAs and database engineers in the industry.

"Choosing MariaDB SkySQL on GCP was easy for us," said Sean Clark, Co-founder and CTO at Whitebox. "The team at MariaDB blew us away with their deep expertise, and we quickly realized the importance of a DBaaS from the source no one knows how to run MariaDB better than MariaDB. As a startup experiencing massive growth, it was important to modernize and future-proof for our next phase of growth. Being on the cloud and moving to SkySQL gives us the ability to scale quickly to meet our growing business requirements."

Facing the biggest online shopping season in the company's history, Whitebox migrated to SkySQL ahead of Black Friday with the help of SkyDBAs. SkyDBAs ensured a quick and smooth cutover and, on an ongoing basis, helped Whitebox get the most out of their MariaDB cloud deployment. With SkySQL and SkyDBAs, Whitebox saw its brands achieve record sales over the holidays, ending the year with a 700% increase in orders processed year over year.

"SkyDBA gives us access to a whole team of database experts and it's added a ton of value," added Clark. "With SkyDBA, we got an instant infusion of database expertise and muscle power that we'll use to help us solve problems and be proactive to make sure we're getting the best performance possible for our brands. Having access to this degree of knowledge and DBA firepower is paramount."

With SkySQL, customers have the freedom to go anywhere any cloud, any workload and any scale. SkySQL delivers unmatched flexibility and massive scalability in a cloud database that keeps up with customers' changing needs while saving 90% of their database cost. Since its introduction last year, SkySQL has found rapid adoption among customers coming from different databases such as Oracle, SQL Server, Db2, MySQL, PostgreSQL and MariaDB for a wide variety of use cases.

SkyDBAs deliver always-on coverage of cloud database operations with proactive care 365 days of the year. With unparalleled knowledge, unique access to SkySQL internals and experience deploying MariaDB in any cloud, SkyDBAs ensure customers get the very best performance out of their database. SkyDBAs are ISO 27000:2013 certified, having demonstrated excellence in data security. Providing instant access to an elite team of DBAs, SkyDBAs function as virtual members of a customer's team to bridge any gaps and ensure 24x7 coverage of mission-critical databases but at a quarter of the cost of a full-time employee.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB.

About Whitebox

Whitebox delivers modern commerce success for brands in a consumer-first economy. The only company to both "move stuff and sell stuff," they eliminate ecommerce complexity, create opportunities others can't and eliminate costs others won't so brands and their customers can develop strong and lasting relationships.

Whitebox helps brands win wherever customers are today and tomorrow. Their proprietary technology is powered by the fusion of data from selling and moving products in the same ecosystem, unlike siloed platforms and partners. Whitebox's Factory Floor to Front Door means brands can scale faster, grow smarter and exceed expectations. Learn more at whitebox.com.

