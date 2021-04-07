Key Capital Corporation: Key Capital Launches MaxCellLife.com to Market Unique Supplement and Skincare Products

Jennifer Reilly appointed Marketing Director to Lead MaxCellLife.com Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK:KCPC) advises the Company is launching https://MaxCellLife.com today specializing in the sales and marketing of science driven supplement and skincare products.

The Company Chairman's partner, Ms Jennifer Reilly, has been appointed the Key Capital Marketing Director and will lead the MaxCellLife.com launch and the sales and marketing team. Ms Reilly has extensive past marketing and public relations experience including PR management representative for Young and Rubican Asia Pacific, and heading up PR and Marketing for Hyatt Hotels & Resorts Corporate throughout Asia Pacific.

MaxCellLife.com is dedicated to being the best fusion of Science and Nature, delivering powerful supplements and skincare products to support BODY, FACE, and MIND, wellbeing and healthy antiaging.

BODY - is the ultimate antiaging and wellbeing supplement. In a world first BODY supplements across the Three Pillars of health simultaneously - nutrition, cellular energy, and immunity. For any antiaging product (or in fact any health supplement) to really deliver any optimal benefit, then all Three Pillars must be supplemented together.

FACE - the perfect complement to BODY and/or standout age-defying, all-Australian, pharmaceutically crafted skincare. Great for young skin or to support maturing skin, FACE does it all, and with no nasties.

MIND - developed with its partner, global oral pill vaccine pioneer Immunitor, MIND is a unique M.vaccae and Magnesium dietary supplement launching in the $18 billion Anxiety and Stress market. MaxCellLife MIND capitalizes on Immunitor's patented oral pill delivery technology assuring delivery to the heart of the body's immune system in the gut, without being degraded by acids as it passes through the stomach.

Key Capital Corporation:

The major Key Capital focus is on further development of oral pill therapeutic vaccines in its KEY Biotec and Immunitor partnering, particularly on advancing the promising FDA Orphan Drug Designated V5 HCC liver cancer therapeutic vaccine. MaxCellLife.com, the dietary supplements distribution and marketing arm of Key Capital is dedicated to being the best fusion of Science and Nature, delivering powerful supplements and skincare products to support BODY, FACE, and MIND, wellbeing and healthy antiaging.

For further information see: https://MaxCellLife.com , https://keybiotec.com and https://keycapitalcorp.com.

For all inquiries please contact: Key Capital at +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman, at peter@keycapitalcorp.com.

Notice: The statements made in this Press Release, or on our websites, have not been evaluated by the FDA or any other global authority or regulatory body. The information provided in this Press Release, or on our websites, is for informational purposes and not intended as medical advice, which in all cases should be obtained from your doctor or other qualified health care professional.

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

