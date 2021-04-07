The Leadership Development Group Partners with Northeast Georgia Health System to Create The Applied Physician Leadership Academy(C)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Recognizing the pivotal role physicians will play in determining the future success of Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), the executive team turned to The Leadership Development Group to customize its nationally recognized Applied Physician Leadership Academy (APLA). Thirty high-potential physician leaders were chosen to be part of the inaugural program with the goal of developing their leadership prowess to execute on the most important strategic priorities for the system, enhance patient satisfaction and physician engagement, and align around a singular leadership development philosophy and program across the system.

"There is no doubt our APLA will engage, align, and develop physician leaders system-wide as change agents to support NGHS in achieving its strategic goals," said Carol Burrell, President & CEO, NGHS. "We believe our partnership with The Leadership Development Group and focus on developing our physician leaders will help promote and strengthen collaborative relationships between our physician, nurse, and administrative leaders." "We selected The Leadership Development Group because of their track record for producing lasting results through their highly customized approach to leadership development," said Dr. Clifton Hastings, recent past Chief of Staff, NGHS. The physician leaders selected for this program represent a cross-section of high potential, high-performing leaders, diverse in gender, race, ethnicity, age, range of tenure, and hospital location from across NGHS.

The APLA program incorporates a physician leadership competency model that is integrated into four learning clusters:

Leading Self : Capitalizing on Emotional Intelligence to Effectively Lead at NGHS .

: . Leading for Results with a business simulation focusing on Building Business Acumen and Financial Literacy - How to Contribute to Operational Success .

with a business simulation focusing on . Leading Change : Population Health: Collaborating and Building Partnerships .

: . Leading Others: Adaptive Leadership- Leading Effectively in Group and Teams.

This program also includes an assessment and executive coaching component over the course of 6-months. Participants will also be divided into action learning project teams focused on performance metrics, decision making, dyad partnerships, and patient throughput. Each project team has a TLD Group action learning facilitator who provides guidance and interventional learning experiences, as well as an NGHS administrative leader serving in the project sponsor role to lend support, build relationships, and help create the changes needed to implement the project recommendations.

"We are thrilled to be working with NGHS and implementing our Applied Physician Leadership Academy. What makes this program so extraordinary is the active involvement of executive leaders Carol Burrell, President & CEO, Michael Covert, COO, Clifton Hastings, MD, recent past Chief of Medical Staff, and Deepak Aggarwal, MD, Chief of Medical Staff, in both the design of and participation in this program," noted Tracy Duberman, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of The Leadership Development (TLD) Group. "At TLD Group, we have trained countless physicians with our physician leadership success model. This combination of building leadership competency coupled with executive leadership support creates leaders who will inspire trust and engagement, define a clear and compelling purpose, and unleash the talents and energy of their teams."

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a not-for-profit community health system dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of the people of Northeast Georgia. NGHS is anchored by Northeast Georgia Medical Center's four hospital campuses - NGMC Gainesville, NGMC Braselton, NGMC Barrow, and NGMC Lumpkin - with a total of more than 700 beds and more than 1,100 medical staff members representing more than 50 specialties. It is their mission to improve the health of their community in all they do. For more information, visit https://www.nghs.com/

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a full-service health ecosystem talent development firm offering customized solutions to help leaders and teams execute strategy through a combination of innovative solutions, including Executive Coaching, Team Development Consulting, Leadership Academies, and Physician Leadership Training. TLD Group also offers several featured offerings, including Virtual Leadership Development, COVID-19 Leadership Support, and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Programs. For more information on developing customized leadership programs, visit https://www.tldgroupinc.com/.

