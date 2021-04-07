A 50 MW project is being planned by French company Legendre Energie and a 33 MW facility is under development by Scatec.From pv magazine France The Malian government has awarded a 30-year concession to Legendre Energie, a unit of French construction company Legendre, to finance, design, build and operate a 50 MWp solar power plant. The project, for which a preliminary agreement was signed with the Malian government in 2016, will require an investment of CFA60.8 billion (€92.7 million). A power purchase agreement will be signed between the national company Énergie du Mali (EDM-SA) and the special ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...