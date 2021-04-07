Saudi power company ACWA Power today revealed it has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and said development was on track for generation to start before October next year.Saudi Power company ACWA Power today said its 200 MW section of the 500 MW Kom Ombo solar project planned in Egypt, is on track to start generating in the third quarter of next year. The 50% state-owned Saudi developer made the announcement as it issued a press release to mark the signing of a 25-year power offtake agreement, network connection and right-of-use of the ...

