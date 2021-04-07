Las Vegas, Nevada and Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is delighted to update shareholders and the public about the Company's outstanding start to 2021.

With the arrival of warmer weather across the country, Suntex Enterprises is seeing a sizeable up-tick in operations.

Pumped Fitness CBD is gaining strength in southern California and is ready to expand distribution to neighboring states. The first week in April is proving to be the most successful week of the year to date. Orders for the dynamic CBD beverage, Pumped Fitness CBD, have more than tripled compared to March. Suntex is working to massively increase the volume of Pumped Fitness CBD going forward.

The acquisition of Homestead Body Works and its product line, Budding Botanicals, continues to reap rewards for the shareholders of Suntex Enterprises. Budding Botanicals continues to establish a strong presence in California while it develops a strong following in Texas and beyond. The online retail section of Budding Botanicals is growing faster than the Company anticipated. March 2021 saw the largest increase in online orders in the Company's history. Volume increased over 35% over March 2020. This equates to more revenues and a larger profit margin.

To order products from Budding Botanicals, visit https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. is finalizing the acquisition of a Texas food-based CBD company. The compensation has been agreed upon. The only negotiation remaining is the length allowed and means of payment. Once the acquisition is finalized, the public will be introduced to the new division of Suntex Enterprises. Both parties are anticipating an announcement in May 2021.

Once the acquisition of the food-based company is completed, Suntex expects to formally begin discussions to acquire a cosmetic-based CBD company. Informal discussions have already begun. Suntex Enterprises is delighted to report that both parties are very responsive to a mutually beneficial agreement. The public will be kept informed as to the progress.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. is currently constructing the financial disclosure documents for Q1 2021. The Company is excited to reveal the increase of revenues and value for shareholders. It is the intention of the Company to publish the disclosures well before the due date of May 15, 2021.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company's Twitter @SuntexSNTX.

