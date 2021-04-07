Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis and City Trees subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. President and COO of the Company, Andrew Glashow, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly on April 5, 2021.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's revenue model, as well as its new products. Glashow remarked that the Company's wholesale division, City Trees, had its strongest revenue month ever this past March. Glashow expanded, noting that new products released in February had gained significant traction throughout Nevada, and that rapid sell-through has reaffirmed the market's response to the brand's quality and accessible price point. "We entered this month of April with a backlog of orders," shared Glashow.

Jolly and Glashow also discussed the reopening of businesses in Las Vegas and its impact on the Company's operations. "We essentially went from having roughly 45 million visitors per year that come to Nevada, specifically Las Vegas, to having zero. That is now starting to ramp up and we think that will have a positive effect on our business," said Glashow. "The vast majority [of our business] has always been locals," he explained. "Now those locals that have been out of work for an extended period of time in the casinos, entertainment venues, and all the great places that make Vegas, Vegas, are all starting to go back to work," continued Glashow. "So, now our customers are going to have more money, more disposable income, [and] we should start to see a little bit of lift in the tourist business."

"We're in a much better position to be able to handle that influx of traffic than we were a year or a year and a half ago, which is exciting. It is also a big opportunity for us to continue to build our wholesale brand, City Trees, which is in about 70% of the market," said Glashow.

When asked about the impact of cannabis legalization in other states, Mr. Glashow noted that, "It validates cannabis as a mainstream product, as a product that can be used by many people for many reasons, and the stigma continues to be removed from cannabis as we know it. It's good for us in a tourist community like Vegas because now you have more and more people that have the opportunity in their home states to be able participate and consume cannabis in a legal, regulated, safe environment. That is a big win."

"Where do you see the company going in the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "I think that we will be able to announce this month an expansion into another state with our City Trees brand," shared Glashow. "We're working very hard on that," he added. "As far as dispensaries go in Nevada, we are talking to a couple of folks that would like to get together with us and if in fact it makes sense, we definitely will do so," continued Glashow. "Although we are small, we have been growing a management team that is capable of doing substantially more than what they're doing," said Glashow. "I believe now we have the best team that we've had in place at the company, ever."

In closing, Mr. Glashow shared that the Company has grown the business substantially over the past two and a half years. "We think that we have a substantial amount of room to grow," shared Glashow. "Hopefully, we will continue to execute and continue to service our customers with really good products, and we will be able to show shareholders today and in the future that we're capable of growing, running, and operating a compliant cannabis asset."

