Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its offerings to include the Taoglas custom antenna builder, which will give Digi-Key customers the freedom to easily and quickly order their custom-tailored antennas. Taoglas is the global leader of advanced antenna designs and the Taoglas custom antenna builder revolutionises how device OEMs, enterprises and public safety organisations order their antennas and get access to custom antenna designs. It eliminates some of the common pain points typically associated with custom designs and the overall ordering process. With the Taoglas custom antenna builder, Digi-Key customers can now choose from a vast portfolio of world-class antennas and will have the ability to select the type of antenna they want, along with the communication standards, frequency bands, mounting requirements, combination and colour and have it shipped within two days.*

The Taoglas custom antenna builder offers a step-by-step intelligent web-based order form, allowing users to visualize the products as they are being constructed, to ensure they are getting the exact solutions they need for their job. Drawings and documentation can be downloaded immediately and Digi-Key customers will get instant pricing. Built-in intelligence prevents incorrect cable and connector pairings from being selected.

After customers have completed their purchase, the bespoke goods will be assembled immediately by Taoglas and typically shipped within 48 hours*. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, broadening the world's largest selection of electronic components and making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

"Digi-Key is delighted to add the Taoglas custom antenna builder to our Marketplace," said David Stein, Vice President of Global Supplier Management for Digi-Key. "This is one of the most powerful, intuitive tools for quick and easy antenna prototyping on the market and will ensure that our customers have the fastest time-to-market. We're looking forward to the Taoglas custom antenna builder truly revolutionising how Digi-Key customers buy their custom antennas."

"We're thrilled to partner with Digi-Key on the integration of the Taoglas custom antenna builder with their world-leading distributor platform. This follows the successful launch of our custom RF cable builder," said Dermot O'Shea, co-CEO and co-founder of Taoglas. "Time is the ultimate commodity, so we know engineers don't have the time to waste on a lengthy ordering and design process. The Taoglas custom antenna builder is constantly being updated with our evolving product portfolio, making it as simple as possible to order custom antennas, while also allowing customers to experiment with the various options available."

To start ordering Taoglas custom antennas now visit: https://www.digikey.com/en/configurator/taoglas/antenna-builder/

*Shipping time may vary depending on volume and other variables.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

For further information about Taoglas visit www.taoglas.com or connect with us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

