Neocova Appoints Carson Lappetito as Chairman of the Board

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and cloud-first banking products including data aggregation, predictive analytics, regulatory compliance and core banking for community banks and credit unions, announced today the appointment of Carson Lappetito as Chairman of Neocova's board of directors. Lappetito currently serves as President and Director of Sunwest Bank, a $2 billion entrepreneurial business bank based in Irvine, Calif., as well as President and Director of its parent company, H Bancorp.

Prior to the forming of H Bancorp, Lappetito served as Vice President of Hovde Private Equity Advisors where he oversaw multiple portfolio companies, identified investment opportunities, and assisted portfolio companies with M&A, operational strategy, investment management and ALCO. Before that he served as an assistant portfolio manager for Hovde Capital Advisors, a long/short hedge fund focused on investing in the financial services sector, and has experience as a senior analyst and data products manager at Darling Consulting Group where he was responsible for advising a wide range of financial institutions on asset liability management, valuation, risk management and strategic planning.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead Neocova's board and further the company's mission to deliver innovative banking software solutions to community and regional banks, which Sultan Meghji began prior to joining the FDIC as Chief Innovation Officer. As an entrepreneurial banker leading a technology-forward business bank, there is so much opportunity for community bank-focused technology," Lappetito said. "Neocova is uniquely positioned through its melding of technology, AI, data and banking experience to deliver transformational software. The company has already deployed multiple solutions allowing community banks to better leverage their core data by using AI to analyze customer behavior, enhance fraud and BSA monitoring, deploy scalable banking-as-a-service solutions and deliver strategic business intelligence to management teams."

"Supporting community financial institutions is at our core, and we're thrilled to share this passion with Carson and officially welcome him as Chairman of the Board," said Matt Beecher, CEO of Neocova. "Carson's extensive banking and technology experience makes him a true asset to our team, and we look forward to working with him and our full board to continue to put into market innovative solutions that drive efficiencies and enhance customer engagement."

In addition to Lappetito, Neocova board members include Matt Beecher, Neocova CEO; Julie L. Stackhouse, former Executive Vice President and Managing Officer of the Banking Supervision, Credit Risk Management, Community Development and Learning Innovation Division of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; and Keith Hughes, Chairman of Data Center, Inc and First National Bank of Hutchinson.

About Neocova

Neocova is a fast-growing, St. Louis-based financial technology firm with operations in New York. The company offers artificial intelligence, analytics, and other cloud-based systems that enable financial institutions to operate more efficiently, effectively, and securely by removing the stresses of managing complex systems and complicated contracts. More information is available at https://neocova.com/.

