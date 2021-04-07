Gamesys Group PLC Announces Opening Position Disclosure Forms

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF):

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: GAMESYS GROUP PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree GAMESYS GROUP PLC (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 6 APRIL 2021 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" YES, BALLY'S CORPORATION

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys") Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil - Nil - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil - Nil - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil - Nil - TOTAL: Nil - Nil -

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 3(a) Interests of directors of Gamesys (and their close relatives and related trusts) in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Gamesys ("Gamesys Shares") Name Number of ordinary shares Percentage of total issued share capital (%)* Neil Goulden 125,000 0.114 Lee Fenton 729,026 0.666 Robeson Reeves 779,250** 0.712 Keith Laslop 1,078,682*** 0.985 Tina Southall 94,170**** 0.086 Colin Sturgeon 5,000 0.005 Nigel Brewster 4,991 0.005 Jim Ryan 10,000 0.009 Total: 2,826,119 2.581 * Based on 109,498,630 Gamesys Shares in issue as at 6 April 2021. ** Includes 200 Gamesys Shares held by Lisa Harvey and 1,650 Gamesys Shares held by Dr. Francis William Hugh Reeves, each being close relatives of Robeson Reeves. *** Includes 1,069,511 Gamesys Shares held by a company that is ultimately controlled by the Laslop Family Settlement, a related trust of Keith Laslop. **** Includes 408 Gamesys Shares held under the Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). 3(b) Interests of directors of Gamesys in Gamesys share options/awards in respect of Gamesys Shares Director Description of option/award Number Date of grant Exercise price Vesting date Lapse date Lee Fenton Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") 3 85,149 30 September 2019 Nil 9 March 2022 30 September 2029 LTIP 4 98,842 25 March 2020 Nil 8 March 2023 25 March 2030 Robeson Reeves LTIP 3 59,604 30 September 2019 Nil 9 March 2022 30 September 2029 LTIP 4 69,189 25 March 2020 Nil 8 March 2023 25 March 2030 Keith Laslop LTIP 2 55,551 28 March 2018 Nil 26 March 2021 28 March 2028 LTIP 3 74,591 30 September 2019 Nil 9 March 2022 30 September 2029 LTIP 4 95,988 25 March 2020 Nil 8 March 2023 25 March 2030 Tina Southall LTIP 3 25,204 30 September 2019 Nil 9 March 2022 30 September 2029 LTIP 4 36,165 25 March 2020 Nil 8 March 2023 25 March 2030 3(c) Interests in Gamesys Shares held by other concert parties of Gamesys Concert Party Number of ordinary shares Percentage of total issued share capital (%)* Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited 336,561 0.307 * Based on 109,498,630 Gamesys Shares in issue as at 6 April 2021.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) No Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) No

Date of disclosure: 7 April 2021 Contact name: Dan Talisman Telephone number: +44 (0)7795 418 827

