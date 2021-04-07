Phospholipid Market Driven by Rising Application in Nutraceutical Industry: Future Market Insights

Soaring demand for green and natural ingredients in personal care and nutraceutical products among consumers stimulating growth

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights' recent report on the global phospholipid market has projected the market to expand at a steady rate in 2021. Increasing application in pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industries is expected to enable growth in the phospholipid market.

According to the study, the market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 2.85 Bn through 2021. Rising demand for nutritious food and beverages owing to the increasing preference for healthy lifestyle will fuel the demand for phospholipids, especially in the nutraceutical segment. According to the report, the nutraceutical segment accounts for 40% of phospholipids sales.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable products, considering the environmental well-being. Preference for natural ingredients over artificial ones and inclination for using plant-based ingredients as replacement their synthetic counterparts will fuel the demand for natural phospholipids.

"Phospholipids application is increasing in nutraceutical segment as a result of the rising demand for effective treatment for ageing problems and cognitive disorders," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 267 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13040

Key Takeaways

Application in pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals to accelerate the phospholipids sales throughout the forecast period

Inclination towards green and natural components from the younger generation to propel the demand of phospholipid market in India

United States to account for nearly 75% of the market share through 2031

U.K. to be one of the most lucrative market registering a steady growth at over 4% CAGR through 2021 and beyond

Germany to vanguard the European market backed by the surging demand of phospholipids from pharmaceutical sector

China estimated to account for 50% phospholipids sales in East Asia, followed by Japan and South Korea

Prominent Drivers

Increasing demand from various end-user industries such as personal care, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals to boost the demand

Growing demand for natural and green components to be a key driver for phospholipids market

Rising investment in the development of industrial applications such as food & beverages, cosmetics and others to bolster the growth

Key Restraints

Health concerns and side effects due to consumption of soy lecithin expected to cause a restrain

Concerns regarding the negative side effect of Gmo soy lecithin to pose a challenge for the market

High cost of raw materials is expected to hinder the demand for phospholipids market

Discover more about the phospholipid market with 227 figures and 227 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13040

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in phospholipid market profiled by FMI include ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Kewpie Corporation, Lasenor Emul SL, Lecico GmbH, Lipoid GmbH, Sime Darby Unimills B.V., SojaProtein a.d., Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, and Wilmar International Ltd. among others. Increasing application in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries providing growth opportunities to key players. Also, strategic mergers and acquisition to gain competitive advantage seems to be the key focus for aforementioned players.

For instance, in January 2021, a leading key player Fonterra announced the launch of NZMP, milk phospholipid to help the food brands provide consumers highly sought-after edible solutions to manage the effects of stress for the consumers.

Likewise, in February 2020, Porvair Sciences announced the launch of Microlute PLR- a product for the phospholipid removal with higher levels of reproducibility from plasma and serum samples while maintaining the maximum recovery of target analytes.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13040

More Insights on FMI's Phospholipid Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the phospholipid market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study offers an in-depth analysis on phospholipid market based on product type (natural phospholipids, and synthetic phospholipids), function (emulsifiers, texturizers, stabilizers, binding agent, and releasing agent), application (cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals), across seven major regions.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Phospholipase Enzyme Market: The Phospholipase Enzyme market report published by Future Market Insights delves into an exhaustive analysis of prominent growth dynamics likely to shape the expansion trajectory through 2029. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Lipid Rich Powder Market: Explore FMI's exhaustive coverage on the Lipid Rich Powder market, providing an in-depth analysis of expected future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the drivers, opportunities and trends likely to prevail across the 2019-2029 decade.

Convenience food Market: The shift in consumer palates in favor of low sugar food products and rising interest in exotic flavors are driving convenience food sales. In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for convenience food. The report tracks the global sales of convenience food in 20+ high-growth markets.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phospholipid-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/phospholipid-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639260/Phospholipid-Market-Driven-by-Rising-Application-in-Nutraceutical-Industry-Future-Market-Insights