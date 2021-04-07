Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, APRIL 07, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 168863) LOUDSPRING OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 105,300 converted shares will be traded together with the old shares of Loudspring Oyj as of April 08, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Loudspring Oyj's share: Trading code: LOUD ISIN code: FI4000092523 Orderbook id: 100780 Number of shares: 38,703,097 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260