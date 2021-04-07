Water Treatment Polymers Sales Accelerating as Application in End-Use Industries Rises: Future Market Insights

Municipal and industrial water treatment collectively to account for more than three forth of the water treatment polymers sales

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Future Market Insights: ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights' recent report on the global water treatment polymers market projects strong growth of the market through 2021. Surge in demand for water treatment polymers from various end users is propelling the growth of the market. Increasing demand from the residential and industrial sectors, including such as mining & metals, food & beverages, oil & gas industries will continue creating growth opportunities through 2031.

Historically, the market registered substantial gains, expanding at a CAGR of over 6.9% between 2016 and 2020. Growth was primarily underpinned by increasing demand of water treatment for steam generation in power plants, heat exchanger fluid, manufacturing operations in various end-user industries such as chemical &petrochemicals, semi-conductor and others.

Stringent regulations for sustainable environment remains a challenging factor for all end-use industries, however the increasing penetration of advanced technology adopted by key players is satisfying the demand, stimulating growth. Future outlook remains optimistic, with the increasing application in diverse sectors for water treatment polymers market through 2031. FMI expects the market to reach a valuation of US$ 3.30 Bn by 2031-end.

"Increasing demand from the industrial and residential sector will remain a key factor propelling the growth. Also, increasing demand for municipal water treatment and industrial water treatment will remain a key growth driver," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Polyacrylamides and polyacrylates to grow two fold through 2021 and beyond

Based on application, water treatment segment to prevail over other domains

Soaring demand from industrial market to spur water treatment polymers sales in Brazil

China is expected to be the most lucrative market for water treatment polymers through 2031

Increasing demand from the end-users is fostering the sales of water treatment polymers in the U.S.

Germany expected to be at forefront of European market backed by the stringent regulation to contain pollution from various industries

Rise in demand from industrial and municipal segments to drive the water treatment polymers market in India

Prominent Drivers

Stringent regulatory policies for sustainable environment is driving the water treatment polymers market

Increasing demand for chemically treated water from end-use industry is bolstering the growth

Key Restraints

Alternative water treatment technologies and easy availability of the substitutes likely to hamper the growth

Demand for eco-friendly technology and vulnerability about patent infringement among end-use industries is likely to hinder the demand

Competitive Landscape

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, Solenis, Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Thermax Limited, Chemigate Ltd., Alken-Murray Corporation, Aries Chemical Inc., Chemco Products Inc., and Beckart Environmental Inc. among others are some of the key players profiled by FMI's report. According to the study, key players are focusing on efficient solution and product innovation to cater the need of end-users. With the presence of various players, the market seems fairy fragmented. Strategic collaborations among key players is one of the important growth strategy adopted by aforementioned players.

In March 2021, Modec Offshore Production Systems announced a multi-million dollar contract to SUEZ's Water Technologies and Solutions for the supply of seawater sulphate removal water treatment technology. The contract includes equipment supply, engineering, project management, procurement and construction supervision. Production capacity of the FPSO is 220,000 barrel/day of oil and 15,000,000 m3/day of gas.

Likewise, in February 2021, Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, increased its prices of polyacrylamide polymers and retention aids across the EMEA region by 8% due to major impact on key feedstock costs.

More Insights on FMI's Water Treatment Polymers Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the water treatment polymer market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the water treatment polymers market based on product type (polyacrylamides, polyacrylates, quaternary ammonium polymers, and polyamines), application (preliminary treatment, water treatment, and sludge treatment), and end-use (residential buildings, commercial buildings, municipality, industrial and others) across seven major regions.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Chemicals & Material Domain

Water and wastewater chemicals treatment Market: The water and wastewater chemicals treatment market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a detailed overview of the new trends while incorporating the effect of the pandemic on demand-supply pattern, and growth & restraining factors for the upcoming decade. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Boiler water treatment chemicals Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving boiler water treatment chemicals market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the market in general, the study monitors global Boiler water treatment chemicals sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Water-Borne Inks and Paints Market: In a new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers critical insights on key factors that influence the demand for water-borne inks and paints. The report covers global demand for the market in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

