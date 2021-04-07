Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
WKN: 870557 ISIN: FI0009000251 
GlobeNewswire
07.04.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN Oyj Abp: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 7 APRIL 2021 SHARES

STOCKMANN Oyj Abp: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

The A-share of Stockmann Oyj Abp is traded without right to share issue without
payment as of 8th April 2021. 



Identifiers of Stockmann Oyj Abp A-share:

Trading code: STCAS

ISIN code: FI0009000236

Orderbook id: 24362

Ratio: 1 :1,1 (1 A-share entitles for 1,1 B-shares)

Ex-date: 8 April 2021

Record date: 9 April 2021



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

* * * * * * * * * * * * *
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
