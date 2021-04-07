Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN Oyj Abp: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 7 APRIL 2021 SHARES STOCKMANN Oyj Abp: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT The A-share of Stockmann Oyj Abp is traded without right to share issue without payment as of 8th April 2021. Identifiers of Stockmann Oyj Abp A-share: Trading code: STCAS ISIN code: FI0009000236 Orderbook id: 24362 Ratio: 1 :1,1 (1 A-share entitles for 1,1 B-shares) Ex-date: 8 April 2021 Record date: 9 April 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * *